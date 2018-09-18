GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video

Amitabh Bachchan looks fierce as Khudabaksh and the video will bring you to the edge with excitement.

News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 1:09 PM IST
Thugs of Hindostan: Amitabh Bachchan's First Look as Fierce Khudabaksh Unveiled; Watch Video
Amitabh Bachchan looks fierce as Khudabaksh and the video will bring you to the edge with excitement.
Aamir Khan's much anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan is taking the internet by storm. On Monday the makers released the logo and now Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the film has dropped. The actor looks fierce as Khudabaksh and the video will bring you to the edge with excitement.

With hues of emerald green, the video of Bachchan as the commander of Thugs reminds you of Pirates of the Caribbean. Sharing the video, Khan wrote, " The biggest thug of all !!! Love, a. @SrBachchan as #Khudabaksh in #ThugsOfHindostan."



Watch his intriguing look here:



The logo of the film also caught the attention of the fans and was shared immensely across all social media platforms. Posting the logo on Twitter, Aamir wrote, " The thugs are coming. love, a. #ThugsOfHindostan releasing on 8th November."



Going by the video, the logo looks magnificent and the music just adds drama to the whole epic tale taking our expectation a level up.

You can check out the logo here:



Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. Directed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action.

Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai.

