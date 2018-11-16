Thugs of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan Tastes Failure After a Long Time

#ThugsOfHindostan - #Tamil + #Telugu: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 50 lakhs, Tue 40 lakhs, Wed 30 lakhs. Total: ₹ 5.20 cr. India biz. #TOH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...

Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33%

Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47%

Sun [vis-à-vis Sat]: 24.18%

Mon [vis-à-vis Sun]: 68.12%

Tue [vis-à-vis Mon]: 20.91%

Wed [vis-à-vis Tue]: 19.54%

Hindi version. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2018

Though it opened to record-breaking sales, courtesy high pre-bookings due to the hype around it, Thugs of Hindostan has failed to maintain the momentum.Panned severely by critics and audiences alike for its formulaic story, bogged-down performances and ancient storytelling, Thugs has earned only Rs 137.55 crore in the first week of its release.Once the initial euphoria died, the film fell sharply through the week. Even the festive spirit and a long weekend couldn’t revive it. Its box office collection gradually dropped from Rs 50.75 crore on Thursday to Rs 17.25 crore on Sunday, and continued to decline, plummeting at Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday, tweeted film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.Made at an estimated budget of over Rs 250 crore, even an A-list ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, couldn’t save the film.However, Shah Rukh Khan recently defended the film at an event, saying people have been a little too harsh on Thugs. Citing Aamir and Amitabh's contribution in Bollywood, he said, "The greatest contribution to Hindi cinema in the last 10 years has been from Aamir, and with Amitji, it’s been even longer. Now if a film of theirs doesn’t reach the level that you expected it to, does it take away from what they have done for cinema? I think some people have been a little too harsh. It’s heart breaking. It doesn’t mean that their spirit is broken, they are all amazing artistes who will bounce back.""An adventure film has not been made in India in decades. Thugs has tried to introduce this genre and kabhi kabhi upar neeche ho sakta hai,” he added.