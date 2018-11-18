English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs Of Hindostan Box Office: Aamir Khan's Film has No Hope Left in Domestic Market
The downward streak of Thugs of Hindostan continues on box office.
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan.
The downward streak of Thugs of Hindostan continues on box office. For the second weekend, the Aamir Khan starrer collected, three crore nett and is expected to make 5.50 crore nett. The collection is almost 95% down from the first three days, reported Box Office India.
On Friday the film saw a drop as low as 1.25 crore. The second week business of the film is finding it hard to reach 10 crore nett.
Having been released on Diwali, the film has failed to cross 150 crore nett mark in two weeks.
The report further predicted, "The way the film is going it will fall short of 45 crore nett in Mumbai and also 30 crore nett in Delhi / UP and these are best as the first week saw extended holidays in Gujarat and UP. East Punjab will not even do 12 crore nett."
Panned severely by critics and audiences alike for its formulaic story, bogged-down performances and ancient storytelling, Thugs is struggling big time on the box office.
Not only in India, but the film has failed to attract audience internationally too. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, tweeted that the film is underperforming in international market too.
Made at an estimated budget of over Rs 250 crore, even an A-list ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, couldn’t save the film.
However, Shah Rukh Khan recently defended the film at an event, saying people have been a little too harsh on Thugs. Citing Aamir and Amitabh's contribution in Bollywood, he said, "The greatest contribution to Hindi cinema in the last 10 years has been from Aamir, and with Amitji, it’s been even longer. Now if a film of theirs doesn’t reach the level that you expected it to, does it take away from what they have done for cinema? I think some people have been a little too harsh. It’s heart breaking. It doesn’t mean that their spirit is broken, they are all amazing artistes who will bounce back."
Thugs of Hindostan recorded the highest opening ever at the Indian box office, raking in an estimated Rs 50 crore on Day one. YRF multi-starrer film recorded the highest pre-sales of all time for a Hindi film. It stands at No. 3 after Baahubali –The Conclusion and Avengers - Infinity War when compared with the advance-sales of all language films.
#ThugsOfHindostan is an underperformer in international markets... OVERSEAS total after Week 1: $ 7.80 million [₹ 56.11 cr]... Breakup of key markets:#USA + #Canada: $ 1.76 mn#UAE + #GCC: $ 2.72 mn#UK: $ 810k— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2018
