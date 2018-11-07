Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan's Film Likely to Earn Rs 50 Crore

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say that Thugs of Hindostan is one of, if not the most anticipated films of 2018. Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest release of this year as far as the number of screens is concerned..Slated to release on November 8, the film promises to be a unique experience as far as Indian cinema is concerned. Its trailer has already garnered millions of hits on YouTube, with many claiming it to be the biggest blockbuster of the Hindi cinema. The film also brings the two of India's finest talents together for the first time in Aamir and Amitabh.Clearly, the film is expected to get a record-breaking opening at the box office, given its stellar cast and the festive release.Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi believes that despite getting lukewarm response for the trailer, the film will certainly register "phenomenal" business.“If you look at the overall scenario, there is Aamir Khan, there is Amitabh Bachchan, there is Katrina Kaif, there is Yash Raj Films backing it, there is a scale, there is a spectacle value, it will be one of the biggest big screen appearances to come out of Hindi cinema and irrespective of the negative reviews of its trailer, I really think that the audience, at the ground level, will come out in big numbers and watch it,” Akshaye told Times Now.A report in Box Office India claims that the advance booking of the film, which opened on Saturday, is hinting at houseful shows with 2 lakh tickets being already sold for the first day. The report also states that the film has already broken the record of films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Sanju and Avengers - Infinity War in advance booking. It’s yet to surpass Baahubali - The Conclusion though.Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on the other hand, believes that the film should easily earn around Rs 50 crore on the opening day.“The screen count is going to be massive, ticket rates have been enhanced and moreover, it’s the coming together of Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan,” Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama.Earlier, Bollywood Hungama also reported that Yash Raj Films, which is producing the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, issued a clear mandate to all the film exhibitors that Thugs of Hindostan’s tickets be priced at least 10% more than the cost of the tickets of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju (in multiplexes) and Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 (in single screen theatres), two of the highest grossing films of the year.After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.