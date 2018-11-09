English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 1: At Rs 50 Crore, it Records Bollywood’s Biggest Opening Ever
Thugs of Hindostan has got a bumper opening at the box office, thanks to unprecedented advance-booking sales.
(Image: Yash Raj Films)
Despite critics and viewers panning it severely, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan recorded the highest opening ever at the Indian box office, raking in an estimated Rs 50 crore on Day 1, thanks to its record-breaking advance-booking sales.
According to Box Office India, at around Rs 27.50 crore nett, Thugs has recorded the highest pre-sales of all time for a Hindi film. It stands at No. 3 after Baahubali –The Conclusion and Avengers - Infinity War when compared with the advance-sales of all language films.
Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections have beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record of for the best Diwali release in 40 years.
However, the film has failed to impress critics and audiences. Giving it 2 stars, News18’s Rohit Vats called it “a solid case of great boast, little roast.”
“Thugs Of Hindostan builds up a larger-than-life narrative and then loses ground. Just when you begin adjusting to one kind of tonality, it changes into another film. Holding a film together for 165-minutes is anyway a daunting task, but with the stellar star cast, it should have been nothing short of a spectacular party. But it isn’t. Director Vijay Krishna Acharya's biggest mistake is not utilising the resources,” he wrote in his film review.
The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.
#ThugsOfHindostan may reap the benefit of the holiday period + tremendous hype + impressive names in its cast... But will find it difficult to sustain after the initial euphoria settles down... #TOH is a golden opportunity lost, a KING-SIZED DISAPPOINTMENT!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 8, 2018
