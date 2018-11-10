GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half

Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan faces a big drop of 45%, managed to collects only Rs. 28 crore.

News18.com

Updated:November 10, 2018, 5:16 PM IST
Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan.
After smashing several box office records on day one, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan, face a huge drop on the second day.

The business of YRF mega budget film reportedly faced a big fall of 45%. As per the report of Box Office India, the film managed to collect 28 crores (nett) which is much lower than the estimated collection. "The film has seen a big drop of 45% on an all India basis but most places have come down 50%. The drop is around 30% in UP, Gujarat and Bihar but that is due to post Diwali," reads the report.

The collection of two days sums up to 78 crores (nett), which isn't bad but the huge dip cannot be ignored.

Talking of first day collections, Thugs of Hindostan’s had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record of for the best Diwali release in 40 years.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a cumulative collection of the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Box Office. Smashing all records, TOH is not only YRF's bur Hindi film's biggest openers on the box office.













However, the film has failed to impress critics and audiences. Giving it 2 stars, News18’s Rohit Vats called it “a solid case of great boast, little roast.”

In order to maintain the trend, Thugs of Hindostan will have to pick up at the box office over the weekend. "It is a must for the film to see Saturday not drop further just for some respectability in the trend as it will be in freefall if Saturday goes down. The problem will be some centers will out of the holiday zone which will hit collections and it will be about the metro multiplexes to go up on Saturday," the report concluded.
| Edited by: Vaishali Jain
