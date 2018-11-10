Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Day 2: Business of Aamir Khan’s Film Dips by Almost Half
Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan faces a big drop of 45%, managed to collects only Rs. 28 crore.
Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan.
The business of YRF mega budget film reportedly faced a big fall of 45%. As per the report of Box Office India, the film managed to collect 28 crores (nett) which is much lower than the estimated collection. "The film has seen a big drop of 45% on an all India basis but most places have come down 50%. The drop is around 30% in UP, Gujarat and Bihar but that is due to post Diwali," reads the report.
The collection of two days sums up to 78 crores (nett), which isn't bad but the huge dip cannot be ignored.
Talking of first day collections, Thugs of Hindostan’s had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record of for the best Diwali release in 40 years.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a cumulative collection of the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Box Office. Smashing all records, TOH is not only YRF's bur Hindi film's biggest openers on the box office.
H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C *Day 1 biz* was expected, but the real test for #ThugsOfHindostan begins from *today onwards*... Will have to maintain the pace over the weekend [Fri to Sun] and *also on weekdays* to put up a MASSIVE TOTAL... Wait and watch situation right now!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018
TOP 5 - 2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018
Day 1 / Opening Day biz...
1 #ThugsOfHindostan ₹ 52.25 cr
[Hindi + Tamil + Telugu]
2. #Sanju ₹ 34.75 cr
3. #Race3 ₹ 29.17 cr
4. #Gold ₹ 25.25 cr
5. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr
Hindi movies. Nett BOC. India biz.
#ThugsOfHindostan— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018
Thu biz...
Hindi: ₹ 50.75 cr.
Tamil + Telugu: ₹ 1.50 cr
Total: ₹ 52.25 cr [5000 screens]
India biz.
Highest Day 1 for a #Diwali release
Highest Day 1 for YRF film
Highest Day 1 for a Hindi film
#ThugsOfHindostan smashes *all records* [Hindi films] as it breaches ₹ 50 cr on *Day 1*... Sets new BENCHMARKS in some circuits... Big holiday [#Diwali] + tremendous hype + massive screen count help put up a SENSATIONAL TOTAL...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2018
However, the film has failed to impress critics and audiences. Giving it 2 stars, News18’s Rohit Vats called it “a solid case of great boast, little roast.”
In order to maintain the trend, Thugs of Hindostan will have to pick up at the box office over the weekend. "It is a must for the film to see Saturday not drop further just for some respectability in the trend as it will be in freefall if Saturday goes down. The problem will be some centers will out of the holiday zone which will hit collections and it will be about the metro multiplexes to go up on Saturday," the report concluded.
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Happy Club Vents Out Their Frustration by Dunking Jasleen and Rohit in Cow Dung
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
- Modified Royal Enfield Classic With Gold Paint Spotted in Goa, Looks Outlandish