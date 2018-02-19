English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did Fatima Sana Shaikh Just Shave A Part of Her Eyebrow For Thugs Of Hindostan?
As we know Aamir leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. Looks like Fatima is also following in the footsteps of Mr Perfectionist.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
After giving a stunning performance in 2016 blockbuster Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set for her next project, Thugs Of Hindostan, which also marks her second collaboration with superstar Aamir Khan. The film, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif in key roles is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
As we know Aamir leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. Looks like Fatima is also following in the footsteps of Mr Perfectionist as she was recently photographed in a totally different avatar in Mumbai. A part of the actor's eyebrow appears to be shaved. And, we are guessing it's for the Thugs Of Hindostan as according to various reports Fatima is playing a badass in the movie.
Thugs Of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel "Confessions of a Thug" and will release during Diwali this year.
Take a look at Fatima's new avatar here:
