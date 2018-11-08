GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Thugs of Hindostan Early Reviews: Twitterati Disappointed by Aamir's Film, Call It a 'Biggest Flop'

Starring Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest release of this year as far as the number of screens is concerned.

Updated:November 8, 2018, 12:57 PM IST
After giving blockbuster hits like 3 Idiots, Dhoom 3 and Dangal, Aamir Khan is once again back to entertain the audience with his new epic action-adventure film Thugs of Hindostan. The film, which releases worldwide today, features an ensemble cast of Aamir, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The film, which promises to be a unique experience as far as Indian cinema is concerned, has released in over 7000 screens worldwide. However if initial reviews are anything to go by, it seems the audience is not much impressed by the film as it has been receiving negative feedback on social media, with many netizens calling it a "huge disappointment."

We have compiled a few early reactions to the film. Take a look:











































However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh believes that the film should easily earn around Rs 50 crore on the opening day, considering its stellar cast and screen count.

“The screen count is going to be massive, ticket rates have been enhanced and moreover, it’s the coming together of Yash Raj Films, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan,” Adarsh told Bollywood Hungama.

After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan is the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.



