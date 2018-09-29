Thugs of Hindostan is a Departure For Me, Says Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif Thursday said Thugs of Hindostan is a departure for her after featuring in action blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.In the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina appears in a glamorous avatar alongside her co-stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh."What I am doing in 'Thugs of Hindostan' is completely different from 'Tiger Zinda Hai', which was an action franchise. In this film, my role is less of an action and more of other elements that are required for a film like this."In terms of training there wasn't much required but there have been other things that we have put in for this film," Katrina told reporters here at the film's trailer launch.It is Katrina's second film with director Vijay Krishna Acharya after Dhoom 3 and she said she loved playing the role of Suraiyya."Victor (Acharya) is a phenomenal director. I am blown away by his vision and the spectacle that he tries to create. To be part of this film is a huge honour for me. The kind of entertainment that Victor and the whole team wants to bring to the audience through this film is great. It will be a special film to remember always."Fatima, who made her debut as lead with 2016's sports drama Dangal, said doing the action sequences posed a major challenge."I underwent lot of physical training. It was nice to do it as I have not done archery before, I got to learn a lot. It was difficult but I loved it," she said.Fatima said working alongside Bachchan and Katrina in her second film was a great learning experience for her."Everyday on the sets was like going to school. I was learning so much. When I first saw Bachchan sir, I was just mum. I am a big fan..."They all work with same dedication and honesty, so I have to bring in so much. I am scared I might not be able to match up to any of them," she added.The film is set to release on November 8.