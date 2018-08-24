GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Thugs of Hindostan is Not Getting Edited on Monitors but in YRF’s Special Preview Theatre

News18.com

Updated:August 24, 2018, 2:47 PM IST
Yash Raj Films is going the extra mile to make sure Aamir Khan-starrer Thugs of Hindostan turns out to be a cinematic masterpiece.
Yash Raj Films, which is producing Aamir Khan’s high-budget upcoming project Thugs of Hindostan, is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the film turns out to be a visual spectacle.

To make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai’s Andheri West.

A Filmfare report quoted a source from the YRF production as saying: “Aamir, Adi and director Victor want to give Indian audiences the biggest visual spectacle of all time and they are going the distance to ensure they deliver a jaw-dropping big screen experience.”

“They are editing the film in the massive preview theatre of YRF so that they can gauge how the footage is looking on the big screen. It is an extremely novel but also a very logical move on the part of YRF. They will lock the edit of the film on the big screen and not on the small monitors where films are generally edited and seen,” the source added.

The film’s director Vijay Krishna Acharya also talked to Filmfare and said, “It is true we have changed the mechanics of film editing and are working out of the preview theatre to ensure we cut a film that’s truly larger-than-life and has a huge immersive viewing experience.”

Thugs of Hindostan also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in key roles. It is slated for a Diwali release this year.

