Thugs of Hindostan: It Took Fatima Shaikh Three Hours Daily to Get Zafira’s Hair Right
After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.
Fatima Sana Shaikh made her Bollywood debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal. (Image: Instagram/Fatima Sana Shaikh)
Playing an archery fighter in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s forthcoming period drama Thugs of Hindustan was no cake walk for Fatima Sana Shaikh. However, the actor didn’t expect that getting her character Zafira’s hair right would turn out to be among the biggest of challenges.
“I could have never imagined that playing Zafira’s role would be difficult because of the hair. Sitting for three hours every day in the morning before the shoot is quite a pain. Kudos to them (the makers) because they imagined me so completely different,” the Dangal actor said in a statement.
Her costume designers for the film, Rushi and Manoshi, agree. “Zafira was one of the most challenging characters for us. We found fabrics that we thought best described Zafira and then we got her to stand like a mannequin and draped and draped fabric for five to six hours,” they said.
“Even with the armour, we had to keep her frame in mind and design something which was flattering and yet made her look very strong. One of the very interesting things that she has as a part of her armour which nobody else has, is the archery glove. It is designed so that she can do exceptional archery,” the duo said.
An adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the film has been extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan.
After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, it will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.
Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Lloyd Owen in important roles, it will release on November 8.
