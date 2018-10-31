English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif Looks Divine in New Still From Song Manzoor E Khuda
Dressed in a skimpy, shimmery gold costume and ornate jewelry, Katrina Kaif looks sultry yet regal in the new song Manzoor E Khuda.
Katrina Kaif in a still from Thugs of Hindostan song Suraiyya. (Image: Instagram/Katrina Kaif)
Loading...
Bollywood’s undisputed dance diva Katrina Kaif is all set to treat her fans with several peppy tracks in her forthcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.
After wowing audiences with her effortless dance moves in Suraiyya’s teaser, Katrina now features in a new still of another song titled Manzoor E Khuda.
Dressed in a shimmery gold costume and ornate jewelry, the 35-year-old actor looks sultry yet regal as she stands poised in the image.
Composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Manzoor E Khuda evokes the spirit of freedom and will also feature Katrina’s co-actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan.
Katrina has been training hard to get her character of a dancer in the early 19th century right. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Aamir Khan prepping for the song Suraiyya on her Instagram.
“When I first saw the choreo for suraiyya, I was like is it jazz, is it ballet, is it folk, but that’s dancing with prabhudeva ... u cannot define his style it’s so unique, he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography. He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style, I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration ☺️) but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with. #ThugsOfHindostan (sic),” she captioned it.
Watch it here:
An adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the film narrates the story of a local gang that stood up against the colonial empire in 1875 India.
Extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
After wowing audiences with her effortless dance moves in Suraiyya’s teaser, Katrina now features in a new still of another song titled Manzoor E Khuda.
Dressed in a shimmery gold costume and ornate jewelry, the 35-year-old actor looks sultry yet regal as she stands poised in the image.
Composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Manzoor E Khuda evokes the spirit of freedom and will also feature Katrina’s co-actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan.
Katrina has been training hard to get her character of a dancer in the early 19th century right. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Aamir Khan prepping for the song Suraiyya on her Instagram.
“When I first saw the choreo for suraiyya, I was like is it jazz, is it ballet, is it folk, but that’s dancing with prabhudeva ... u cannot define his style it’s so unique, he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography. He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style, I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration ☺️) but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with. #ThugsOfHindostan (sic),” she captioned it.
Watch it here:
View this post on Instagram
When I first saw the choreo for suraiyya, I was like is it jazz ,is it ballet, is it folk ,,, but that’s dancing with prabhudeva ... u cannot define his style it’s so unique ,he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography. He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style , I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration ☺️)but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with . #ThugsOfHindostan @_aamirkhan | @ajayatulofficial | @vishaldadlani1 | @shreyaghoshal | #AmitabhBhattacharya | @prabhudheva | @yrf
An adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the film narrates the story of a local gang that stood up against the colonial empire in 1875 India.
Extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 2018 Hyundai Santro Test Drive Review - Value For Money Compact Family Hatchback
- Namrata Shirodkar Meets Sonali Bendre in New York; Calls Her Strong, Amazingly Fit
- Was Team India Playing PUBG at Mumbai Airport? BCCI Wants to Know
- Have Ajay Devgn, Kajol Bought a High-End Apartment in Singapore for Daughter Nysa?
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...