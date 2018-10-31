Thugs of Hindostan: Katrina Kaif Looks Divine in New Still From Song Manzoor E Khuda

Bollywood’s undisputed dance diva Katrina Kaif is all set to treat her fans with several peppy tracks in her forthcoming film Thugs of Hindostan.After wowing audiences with her effortless dance moves in Suraiyya’s teaser, Katrina now features in a new still of another song titled Manzoor E Khuda.Dressed in a shimmery gold costume and ornate jewelry, the 35-year-old actor looks sultry yet regal as she stands poised in the image.Composed by Ajay-Atul and written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, Manzoor E Khuda evokes the spirit of freedom and will also feature Katrina’s co-actors Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan.Katrina has been training hard to get her character of a dancer in the early 19th century right. She recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and Aamir Khan prepping for the song Suraiyya on her Instagram.“When I first saw the choreo for suraiyya, I was like is it jazz, is it ballet, is it folk, but that’s dancing with prabhudeva ... u cannot define his style it’s so unique, he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography. He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style, I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration ☺️) but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with. #ThugsOfHindostan (sic),” she captioned it.Watch it here:An adaptation of Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the film narrates the story of a local gang that stood up against the colonial empire in 1875 India.Extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.