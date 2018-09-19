English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: Meet Fatima Sana Shaikh as Zafira, The Warrior Thug; See First Look
In the motion poster, shared by Yash Raj Films, Fatima looks every inch a fierce warrior as she aims for her target with a bow and arrow.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
After unveiling Amitabh Bachchan's fierce look from one of the most anticipated films of the year, Thugs of Hindostan makers have introduced Fatima Sana Shaikh's character. The Dangal star plays Zafira in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial. In the motion poster, shared by Yash Raj Films on their official Twitter handle, Fatima looks every inch a fierce warrior as she aims for her target with a bow and arrow.
Aamir Khan, who also is in one of the lead roles, shared the second motion poster on his Twitter, writing, "The warrior thug! Iskey nishane se bach ke raho!!! @fattysanashaikh as #Zafira @yrf | @TOHTheFilm | @SrBachchan | #KatrinaKaif."
This is Fatima's second film with Aamir after she made her debut with him in Dangal. In Dangal, Fatima plays the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat, the first Indian woman wrestler to have won a gold in the Commonwealth Games.
On Tuesday, the makers of Thugs of Hindostan and Aamir unveiled Amitabh Bachchan's first look from the film. With hues of emerald green, the video of Bachchan as the commander of Thugs reminds you of Pirates of the Caribbean. Sharing the video, Aamir wrote, " The biggest thug of all !!! Love, a. @SrBachchan as #Khudabaksh in #ThugsOfHindostan."
Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel, Confessions of a Thug. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh and Aamir. Also featuring Katrina Kaif, the YRF project promises a lot of action and is set to release on November 8.
The warrior thug! Iskey nishane se bach ke raho!!!@fattysanashaikh as #Zafira @yrf | @TOHTheFilm | @SrBachchan | #KatrinaKaifhttps://t.co/3d4yoob2FO— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 19, 2018
With fire in her heart, here's @fattysanashaikh as #Zafira #ThugsOfHindostan | @SrBachchan | @aamir_khan | #KatrinaKaif | #VijayKrishnaAcharya | @TOHTheFilm pic.twitter.com/y9MPywYLPE— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 19, 2018
The one & only master of Thugs is here! @SrBachchan as#Khudabaksh#ThugsOfHindostan| @aamir_khan | #KatrinaKaif | @fattysanashaikh | @TOHTheFilm | #VijayKrishnaAcharya pic.twitter.com/4bk2pccpC7— Yash Raj Films (@yrf) September 18, 2018
