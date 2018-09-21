English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs Of Hindostan Motion Poster: Katrina Kaif Plays Suraiyya
Katrina Kaif is once again ready to set the screens on fire with her dazzling Suraiyya.
Katrina Kaif will play Suraiyya in Thugs of Hindostan. (Image: Yogen Shah)
After releasing the motion posters of Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen’s characters from Thugs of Hindostan, Aamir Khan on Friday shared on social media the first look of Katrina Kaif’s character.
Named Suraiyya, she plays a stunningly beautiful performer in the film, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who also directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom 3.
Though Amitabh and Fatima’s posters have managed to pique interest with their attempt at seemingly different characters, it looks like Katrina, even in this film, will stick to what she does best — dancing.
Sharing the motion poster, Aamir wrote, “Suraiyya Jaan…the most beautiful thug. I have been in love with her since Dhoom 3 days but have never been able to confess it to her. It’d be great if someone could go tell her on my behalf.”
See it here:
All this week, the Thugs of Hindostan team has been revealing titbits about one of the most awaited films of the year.
Starting with their logo on September 17, which came with an announcement of the thugs coming, Yash Raj Films introduced Amitabh’s Khudabaksh (the biggest thuf of all), Fatima’s Zafira (the warrior thug), and Lloyd’s villainous John Clive through the week.
Now, with the introduction of Katrina’s character, only Aamir’s needs to be unveiled.
An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, the film has been extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan. After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, it will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.
Bringing superstars Amitabh and Aamir for the first time together, Thugs of Hindostan is slated to release on November 8.
