GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Thugs of Hindostan Movie Tickets to Cost At Least 10% More Than Sanju, Race 3

After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.

News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2018, 8:46 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thugs of Hindostan Movie Tickets to Cost At Least 10% More Than Sanju, Race 3
A screen-grab of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing on song Vashmalle from Thugs of Hindostan (YouTube)
Loading...
It is usual for festival releases to hike their ticket price but Thugs of Hindostan, the Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan-starrer, which is slated to release this Diwali, is likely to burn a bigger hole in your pocket.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Yash Raj Films, which is producing the Vijay Krishna Acharya directorial, has issued a clear mandate to all the film exhibitors that Thugs of Hindostan’s tickets be priced at least 10% more than the cost of the tickets of Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju (in multiplexes) and Remo D’Souza’s Race 3 (in single screen theatres), two of the highest grossing films of the year.

As per the report, a part of the email sent by YRF’s distribution team to cinema halls reads, “Please ensure all cinemas increase rates charged for Sanju by a minimum of 10% for the extended 4-day weekend. On weekdays, the rates must be dropped by 25% from weekend rate.

“Please e-mail us the rates charged by you at all your cinemas for Sanju and proposed rates of Thugs Of Hindostan for the extended 4-days weekend and weekdays. It is mandatory that all cinemas should confirm the rates and show timings with our office before commencing the advance booking.”

An adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, Thugs of Hindostan has been extensively shot in Malta and Rajasthan. After Dhoom 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat, it will be the fifth Indian film to release on IMAX.

Also starring Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in important roles, it will be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu. It will release on November 8.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...