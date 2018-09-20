Thugs Of Hindostan New Motion Poster: Lloyd Owen Plays John Clive

The makers of Thugs of Hindostan have released a new motion poster that introduces the film’s villain, John Clive, played by British actor Lloyd Owen. The poster also gives a sneak peek into the set-up of Aamir Khan. It shows British force firing at someone, however, it’s not clear who they are aiming at.The logo of the action entertainer film, which also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, was unveiled recently.The Yash Raj Films production is being helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, who directed Katrina and Aamir in Dhoom: 3. It is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. It has been extensively shot in picturesque locations of Malta and Rajasthan.Thugs Of Hindostan will be digitally remastered in the IMAX format. It is the fifth such Indian movie.Before this, Dhoom: 3, Bang Bang, Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat got the IMAX treatment.In an earlier interview with IANS, Aamir said, “I see myself as someone who is trying to learn. Each film that I do, each project that I do -- whether it is a film, Vivo, Sataymeva Jayate or work with the Paani Foundation... No matter what I am doing, it is a learning experience for me. It is a journey for me. I see myself as a learner.""My days are far from perfect. I am someone who is extremely chaotic. I get lost in my head. When I am sitting in a meeting for one hour, it usually goes on for two hours. Then I remember I had something else to do too. My days tend to get longer. I get lost in my work and it takes longer than I think. Usually, my day is very chaotic. I am not perfect," he added.Thugs Of Hindostan that also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles, will hit the screens on November 7, 2018.