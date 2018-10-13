English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: New Yellow-tinged Poster Has Smiling Aamir and Intense Amitabh
This is the first time, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan are working in a film.
Thugs Of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.
Loading...
The makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have released a new poster and it has all the major characters on it. The yellow-tinged poster has a smiling Aamir Khan in the focus while Amitabh Bachchan is giving him a run for money with his intense look. It also has Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif prominently featured.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the poster on Saturday. He wrote, “All set for #Diwali 2018 release [8 Nov 2018]... New poster of #ThugsOfHindostan... Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.”
Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release.
Katrina Kaif had talked about the film at the trailer launch event of Thugs Of Hindostan. She said, “What I am doing in Thugs of Hindostan is completely different from Tiger Zinda Hai, which was an action franchise. In this film, my role is less of an action and more of other elements that are required for a film like this. In terms of training there wasn't much required but there have been other things that we have put in for this film.”
Thugs Of Hindostan will hit the screens on November 8, 2018.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the poster on Saturday. He wrote, “All set for #Diwali 2018 release [8 Nov 2018]... New poster of #ThugsOfHindostan... Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.”
All set for #Diwali 2018 release [8 Nov 2018]... New poster of #ThugsOfHindostan... Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya... #TOH pic.twitter.com/nozTxMR7KJ— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2018
Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release.
Katrina Kaif had talked about the film at the trailer launch event of Thugs Of Hindostan. She said, “What I am doing in Thugs of Hindostan is completely different from Tiger Zinda Hai, which was an action franchise. In this film, my role is less of an action and more of other elements that are required for a film like this. In terms of training there wasn't much required but there have been other things that we have put in for this film.”
Thugs Of Hindostan will hit the screens on November 8, 2018.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Will Neha Pendse Leave the House?
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- WATCH: Visually Impaired Girls Peform Garba on Navaratri On Song Penned By PM Modi
- FryDay Movie Review: Govinda's Film is Slapstick but Entertaining
- Global Internet Shutdown Expected, But Here's Why You Needn't Panic
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...