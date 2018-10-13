Thugs of Hindostan: New Yellow-tinged Poster Has Smiling Aamir and Intense Amitabh

All set for #Diwali 2018 release [8 Nov 2018]... New poster of #ThugsOfHindostan... Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya... #TOH pic.twitter.com/nozTxMR7KJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2018

The makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have released a new poster and it has all the major characters on it. The yellow-tinged poster has a smiling Aamir Khan in the focus while Amitabh Bachchan is giving him a run for money with his intense look. It also has Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif prominently featured.Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the poster on Saturday. He wrote, “All set for #Diwali 2018 release [8 Nov 2018]... New poster of #ThugsOfHindostan... Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya.”Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release.Katrina Kaif had talked about the film at the trailer launch event of Thugs Of Hindostan. She said, “What I am doing in Thugs of Hindostan is completely different from Tiger Zinda Hai, which was an action franchise. In this film, my role is less of an action and more of other elements that are required for a film like this. In terms of training there wasn't much required but there have been other things that we have put in for this film.”Thugs Of Hindostan will hit the screens on November 8, 2018.