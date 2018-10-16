GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Thugs of Hindostan Song 'Vashmalle' has Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan in a Dance Face-Off

The makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have released the first song titled Vashmalle from the film.

News18.com

Updated:October 16, 2018, 4:12 PM IST
A screen-grab of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing on song Vashmalle from Thugs of Hindostan (YouTube)
The makers of Thugs Of Hindostan have released the first song titled Vashmalle from the film. As expected, it’s about celebrating life without any fear.

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan star in the song which bears striking similarities to Afghan Jalebi from the film Phantom. While both the songs are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, they have different composers. While the new song is composed by Ajay-Atul, the old one has the music by Pritam.

Voiced by Sukhwinder Singh and Vishal Dadlani, the title of the song means dance your heart out and make merry. Prabhudeva is said to have choreographed the song for director Vijay Krishna Acharya’s film that also features Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Watch the song here:


In an earlier interview with DNA, Acharya said, “It is amazing that we could write a suitable moment in the film that sees these two icons of Indian cinema shake a leg with each other. The song will stand out because of their infectious energy and camaraderie. I have to reveal, the sequence will show them getting drunk during the celebrations and then breaking out in dance. It is a priceless moment.”

Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release.

Thugs Of Hindostan will hit the screens on November 8, 2018.​
