Thugs Of Hindostan Struggles at Box Office, Collects Rs 117.50 Crore in 4 Days

One of the biggest Indian films ever produced, Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a dud at the box office.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2018, 11:41 AM IST
A screen-grab of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing on Vashmalle from Thugs of Hindostan/YouTube
One of the biggest Indian films ever produced, Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a dud at the box office. At the end of the first weekend, the film has exhausted all its steam and is not likely to survive at the ticket window for long. The business of the Aamir Khan-starrer dropped by 45% on its second day and the trend continued on Saturday as well. The early trends of Sunday collection shows that the film is struggling to recover the production cost.

As per Box Office India, Thugs of Hindostan has managed to earn Rs 16-17 crore on Sunday. A report on the site reads, "The film dropped around 25% from Saturday. The drop is bigger than the drop on Saturday from Friday which was around 18%. The film collected around Rs 16.50-17 crore nett on Sunday."

The total collection of the film after four days of extended weekend stands at Rs 117.50 crore nett.

Detailing more about the regional business, the report cites, "The best circuits will be Mumbai and Delhi/UP due to Gujarat and UP respectively while the South India is where the film has fared worst compared to other circuits."

However, the film shattered a lot of records on the opening day. It collected a whopping Rs 54 crore on its release day, November 8.

Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record for the best Diwali release in 40 years.

On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will find it difficult to sustain on the box office after the weekend. He wrote, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH"




The multi starrer film has also failed to impress the critics. News18's review called it 'a solid case of great boast, little roast'.

