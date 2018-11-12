English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs Of Hindostan Struggles at Box Office, Collects Rs 117.50 Crore in 4 Days
One of the biggest Indian films ever produced, Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a dud at the box office.
A screen-grab of Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan dancing on Vashmalle from Thugs of Hindostan/YouTube
Loading...
One of the biggest Indian films ever produced, Thugs of Hindostan has turned out to be a dud at the box office. At the end of the first weekend, the film has exhausted all its steam and is not likely to survive at the ticket window for long. The business of the Aamir Khan-starrer dropped by 45% on its second day and the trend continued on Saturday as well. The early trends of Sunday collection shows that the film is struggling to recover the production cost.
As per Box Office India, Thugs of Hindostan has managed to earn Rs 16-17 crore on Sunday. A report on the site reads, "The film dropped around 25% from Saturday. The drop is bigger than the drop on Saturday from Friday which was around 18%. The film collected around Rs 16.50-17 crore nett on Sunday."
The total collection of the film after four days of extended weekend stands at Rs 117.50 crore nett.
Detailing more about the regional business, the report cites, "The best circuits will be Mumbai and Delhi/UP due to Gujarat and UP respectively while the South India is where the film has fared worst compared to other circuits."
However, the film shattered a lot of records on the opening day. It collected a whopping Rs 54 crore on its release day, November 8.
Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record for the best Diwali release in 40 years.
On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will find it difficult to sustain on the box office after the weekend. He wrote, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH"
The multi starrer film has also failed to impress the critics. News18's review called it 'a solid case of great boast, little roast'.
As per Box Office India, Thugs of Hindostan has managed to earn Rs 16-17 crore on Sunday. A report on the site reads, "The film dropped around 25% from Saturday. The drop is bigger than the drop on Saturday from Friday which was around 18%. The film collected around Rs 16.50-17 crore nett on Sunday."
The total collection of the film after four days of extended weekend stands at Rs 117.50 crore nett.
Detailing more about the regional business, the report cites, "The best circuits will be Mumbai and Delhi/UP due to Gujarat and UP respectively while the South India is where the film has fared worst compared to other circuits."
However, the film shattered a lot of records on the opening day. It collected a whopping Rs 54 crore on its release day, November 8.
Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record for the best Diwali release in 40 years.
On Sunday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh predicted that the film will find it difficult to sustain on the box office after the weekend. He wrote, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH"
The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018
The multi starrer film has also failed to impress the critics. News18's review called it 'a solid case of great boast, little roast'.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Home Advantage India’s Biggest Strength for 2018 Hockey World Cup: Sardar Singh
- Hindu Sena Writes to Piyush Goyal, Requests Him to Rename 'Tipu Express' to 'Ananth Express'
- Thugs Of Hindostan Struggles at Box Office, Collects Rs 117.50 Crore in 4 Days
- Posting Too Many Selfies Increases Narcissism, Finds Study
- Samsung Says They Will Manufacture More Than 1 Million Foldable Phones
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...