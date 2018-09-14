English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs of Hindostan: This is When Amitabh Bachchan-Aamir Khan's Film Trailer Will be Out
Thugs of Hindostan marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.
Touted as one of the biggest films of 2018, Thugs of Hindostan is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. Helmed by Dhoom 3 director Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film marks the first-ever collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan. Also featuring Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh, the YRF project promises a lot of action. The film, which will release during Diwali 2018, has already created a lot of buzz among fans, with many eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the film.
Now if a report in Deccan Chronicle is anything to go by, the trailer of Yash Raj Films’ upcoming magnum opus will be released on the occasion of late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 86th birth anniversary, which is on September 27. A first-look of the film is also expected to be out within the next few days.
Talking about working with Big B in the film, director Vijay Krishna Acharya had earlier said, "Mr Bachchan is such a senior actor, a big star. Everyone is in awe of him and he is such a great guy to work with. He is totally professional, makes everyone feel at ease. What I have to tell myself is to see that I don't fall into the trap of being a fanboy. That is the only thing I have to watch out for, because as a director, I cannot like one actor more than the other nor can I have too much respect and awe. My job on the set is to call the shots."
Meanwhile, to make sure the editors get right even the minutest of details, the film is reportedly being edited not on standard monitors but on a special preview screen at the Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai’s Andheri West.
