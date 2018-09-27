Thugs of Hindostan Trailer: Aamir Tries Outsmarting Amitabh Bachchan, Gets Befitting Reply

The wait is finally over– the first official trailer of the most anticipated film of the year, Thugs of Hindostan, is here. After teasing fans with film's motion posters, the makers of the Thugs of Hindostan have finally treated fans with a full trailer for the film, and it is epic. The trailer release date also marks the birth anniversary of Yash Raj Films' founder, Yash Chopra.The three-minute 33 seconds long trailer opens on an intense scene; The East India Company, which arrived in Indian with a primary purpose to trade, is now ruling the nation. Azaad, played by Amitabh Bachchan, a Hindustani, is determined to liberate his country. But it's not that easy, the British have hired the biggest thug-- Firangi (Aamir Khan), to stop him. Aamir as Firangi holds the maximum attention, thanks to his funny one-liners and wicked character. As the trailer progresses, Firangi takes sides with Azaad and says, "Ab hume Azaad ke saath rehna hai, Azaad banna hai." Is he actually with Azaad or is it his strategy?Watch it here:We don't get to see much of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif. But by the looks of the trailer, it seems Katrina and Aamir are going to have a crackling chemistry in the film.However, the special effects in the film don't register as realistic as we expected them to be.On Sunday, the makers released Aamir's first look from the film. In the motion poster, Aamir is dressed in a green jacket with a hat and red-tinted sunglasses, riding a horse. He looks mischievous as he poses with a salute. Later, Aamir dropped the film's official poster, which has the stellar cast — Aamir, Amitabh, Katrina and Fatima — in a boat, all geared up to fight the enemy as the world collapse behind them. Though Amitabh’s Khudabaksh, Katrina’s Suraiyya and Fatima’s Zafira look fierce and battle ready in the poster, Aamir’s Firangi Mallah wears an amused look.Take a look at the character posters below:Aamir Khan plays Firangi in Thugs of HindostanAmitabh Bachchan plays Azaad in Thugs of HindostanKatrina Kaif plays Suraiyya in Thugs of HindostanFatima Sana Shaikh plays Zafira in Thugs of HindostanDespite the seemingly endless wait for the trailer, the cast of the film has been building the hype for Thugs of Hindostan for a long time now. Earlier in the year, Bachchan had shared that he shot a sequence for the film at monumental Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur, which was also used for the filming of scenes for Hollywood blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. It is set to hit the theatres on November 8.