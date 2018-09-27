Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
Thugs of Hindostan trailer has left fans a bit disappointed.
A still from the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan (YouTube)
As trailer opens with an intense scene taking us back to 1797, when The East India Company, arrived in India with a primary purpose to trade but is now ruling the nation. Amitabh Bachchan as Azaad, is determined to liberate his country. But the task is not that easy, as the British have hired the biggest thug-- Firangi (Aamir Khan), to stop him. Aamir as Firangi holds the maximum attention, while we don't get to see much of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.
However, the special effects in the film don't register as realistic as audience expected them to be and it has left fans a bit disappointed.
Take a look:
Sasta jack sparrow = @aamir_khan— 🔥SRK's FANBOY🔥ᶻᵉʳᵒ ᶜʰʳᶦˢᵗᵐᵃˢ ²⁰¹⁸ (@FANwalagaurav) September 27, 2018
Full copy paste 😂😂#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer#ThugsOfHindostan pic.twitter.com/oee42jmqyy
Thugs Of Hindustan - EVM Se Bada Ghotala......— Sunny Rabade (@SunnyRabade) September 27, 2018
Meme Created by : Sunny Rabade
A Big Fan of Captain Jack Sparrow ( Johny Depp )#PairatesofCaribbeanDiehardfan #Captainjacksparrow #CaptainBarbosa #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer #Meme #trolls #sunnyrabade pic.twitter.com/TgjgjUH3VV
The ships in #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer look like they were lifted from a Playstation video game. Don't tell me they paid the VFX guy more than they paid their Writer-Director. pic.twitter.com/ISSGuxIiWh— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) September 27, 2018
#ThugsOfHindostanTrailer Jack sparrow after watching Thugs of hindostan trailer.— Azher shareef (@azhershareef33) September 27, 2018
Zindagi barbaad hogaya hamra. pic.twitter.com/KHoJ5OHElm
Soooo.....DISAPPOINTING!— Roopal🌸 (@itzme_roopal) September 27, 2018
I don't really understand if it's actually the trailer which is so bad or my expectations were way too high since its an AAMIR KHAN film #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer
Pic 1 Audience Waiting for #TOH Trailer..— A l t a f (@iBeingAltaf27) September 27, 2018
Pic 2 after Watching #ThugsOfHindostanTrailer ( Viewers Be like ) pic.twitter.com/PqgLlWL3RL
Despite the seemingly endless wait for the trailer, the cast of the film has been building the hype for Thugs of Hindostan for a long time now. Earlier in the year, Bachchan had shared that he shot a sequence for the film at monumental Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur, which was also used for the filming of scenes for Hollywood blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.
Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. It is set to hit the theatres on November 8.
