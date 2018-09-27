GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
2-min read

Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction

Thugs of Hindostan trailer has left fans a bit disappointed.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 4:18 PM IST
Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
A still from the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan (YouTube)
After teasing fans with film's motion posters, the makers of the Thugs of Hindostan finally treated fans with a full trailer today. In less than three hours, the trailer has already crossed 28 lakh views on YouTube.

As trailer opens with an intense scene taking us back to 1797, when The East India Company, arrived in India with a primary purpose to trade but is now ruling the nation. Amitabh Bachchan as Azaad, is determined to liberate his country. But the task is not that easy, as the British have hired the biggest thug-- Firangi (Aamir Khan), to stop him. Aamir as Firangi holds the maximum attention, while we don't get to see much of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.

However, the special effects in the film don't register as realistic as audience expected them to be and it has left fans a bit disappointed.

Despite the seemingly endless wait for the trailer, the cast of the film has been building the hype for Thugs of Hindostan for a long time now. Earlier in the year, Bachchan had shared that he shot a sequence for the film at monumental Meharangarh Fort in Jodhpur, which was also used for the filming of scenes for Hollywood blockbuster The Dark Knight Rises.

Thugs of Hindostan, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya of Dhoom 3 fame, is an adaptation of the 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug. The film will also be dubbed in Tamil and Telugu to reach a wider audience upon its release. It is set to hit the theatres on November 8.


