Thugs Of Hindostan: Watch Aamir Khan Become Firangi in New BTS Video

Aamir Khan has given his all—sweat and blood—to bring to life the unreliable Firangi Mallah, his character in Thugs Of Hindostan.In a new behind-the-scenes video released by Yash Raj Films on Tuesday, the cast and crew of the film talk about all that went into turning Aamir into Firangi.On why he chose to do this film, Aamir said, “The first time I heard the script, I really loved Firangi’s character. He’s a strange guy because he’s not a very reliable person at all, he’s constantly lying.”Calling Firangi one of the most challenging roles of his acting career, Aamir said this was probably the first time that he agreed to do a film because of his love for the character.Talking about Firangi, Amitabh Bachchan, who plays Khudabaksh in the film, said, “He has a dual personality. He’s great fun, he’s smart, he’s very intelligent. And he has the difficult job of balancing two great powers.” Amitabh also hailed Aamir’s performance in Thugs as his career’s best so far.Adding to it, director Vijay Krishna Acharya said, “He (Firangi) is not a character you would want in your life. That was his charm,” adding that Aamir went so deep into Firangi’s skin that he feared the he too might become untrustworthy.But Aamir clears all doubts. “Fortunately, I don’t know anyone like Firangi. But there is a little bit of Firangi in all of us,” he said.The video ends with Aamir getting his ears and nose pierced—and bleed during the process—for real to give authenticity to his character. Of all the nose pins that Aamir’s costume designers showed him, he chose the heaviest because he thought it suited Firangi the best.“Aamir has actually spilled blood for this role,” said Vijay Krishna Acharya, concluding the video.Watch it here: