GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Happy Diwali!
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Thugs Of Hindustan Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 105 Crore

Thugs of Hindostan box office day 3 report states that despite continuing downward streak, Aamir Khan starrer manages to collect Rs.100 crores.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2018, 3:05 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Thugs Of Hindustan Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 105 Crore
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan.
Loading...
Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan showed spectacular collections on the first day. The film smashed a number of box office records, becoming the highest opener of Bollywood. But since then, the film is on a downward business streak. On the second day, the collections dropped by 45% and the same continues on day three.

According to the report of Box Office India, the film took another hit on Saturday collecting 22.5-23 crore nett range. The drop was noted to be 15-20% making its three day total to 100 crore nett plus.

Comparing the box office collection of Thugs with Race 3, the report read "If we look at the three main chains of PVR, Inox and Cinepolis and this is where bulk of the high ends are. Race 3 grossed 34.80 crore nett in these chains in 3 days and Thugs of Hindostan has done 34.25 crore approx from the same three chains."

Film trade analysts predicts, that the film will find it difficult to sustain on the box office after the weekend. He wrote, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH"




He also shared the business figures of the film. Take a look:







Thugs has recorded the highest pre-sales of all time for a Hindi film. It stands at No. 3 after Baahubali –The Conclusion and Avengers - Infinity War when compared with the advance-sales of all language films.

Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record of for the best Diwali release in 40 years.

However, the multi starrer film has failed to impress the critics. News18's review called it 'a solid case of great boast, little roast'.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...