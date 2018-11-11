English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thugs Of Hindustan Box Office Day 3: Aamir Khan's Film Earns Rs 105 Crore
Thugs of Hindostan box office day 3 report states that despite continuing downward streak, Aamir Khan starrer manages to collect Rs.100 crores.
Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan.
Loading...
Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindostan showed spectacular collections on the first day. The film smashed a number of box office records, becoming the highest opener of Bollywood. But since then, the film is on a downward business streak. On the second day, the collections dropped by 45% and the same continues on day three.
According to the report of Box Office India, the film took another hit on Saturday collecting 22.5-23 crore nett range. The drop was noted to be 15-20% making its three day total to 100 crore nett plus.
Comparing the box office collection of Thugs with Race 3, the report read "If we look at the three main chains of PVR, Inox and Cinepolis and this is where bulk of the high ends are. Race 3 grossed 34.80 crore nett in these chains in 3 days and Thugs of Hindostan has done 34.25 crore approx from the same three chains."
Film trade analysts predicts, that the film will find it difficult to sustain on the box office after the weekend. He wrote, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH"
He also shared the business figures of the film. Take a look:
Thugs has recorded the highest pre-sales of all time for a Hindi film. It stands at No. 3 after Baahubali –The Conclusion and Avengers - Infinity War when compared with the advance-sales of all language films.
Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record of for the best Diwali release in 40 years.
However, the multi starrer film has failed to impress the critics. News18's review called it 'a solid case of great boast, little roast'.
According to the report of Box Office India, the film took another hit on Saturday collecting 22.5-23 crore nett range. The drop was noted to be 15-20% making its three day total to 100 crore nett plus.
Comparing the box office collection of Thugs with Race 3, the report read "If we look at the three main chains of PVR, Inox and Cinepolis and this is where bulk of the high ends are. Race 3 grossed 34.80 crore nett in these chains in 3 days and Thugs of Hindostan has done 34.25 crore approx from the same three chains."
Film trade analysts predicts, that the film will find it difficult to sustain on the box office after the weekend. He wrote, "The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH"
The DOWNFALL continues... #ThugsOfHindostan gets weaker with each passing day... With biz declining further on Day 3 [Sat], the writing is clear on the wall... Will find it tough to sustain from Day 5 [Mon] onwards... #TOH— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018
He also shared the business figures of the film. Take a look:
#ThugsOfHindostan— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018
HINDI:
Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr. Total: ₹ 101.75 cr
TAMIL + TELUGU:
Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs. Total: ₹ 3.25 cr
Total: ₹ 105 cr [5000 screens]
India biz.#TOH
#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018
Fri [vis-à-vis Thu]: 44.33%
Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]: 19.47%
Hindi version... India biz.#TOH
Thugs has recorded the highest pre-sales of all time for a Hindi film. It stands at No. 3 after Baahubali –The Conclusion and Avengers - Infinity War when compared with the advance-sales of all language films.
Thugs of Hindostan’s first day collections had beaten Salman Khan’s 2015 Diwali film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 39.32 crore) and Baahubali - The Conclusion (Rs 40.73 crore nett), creating the record of for the best Diwali release in 40 years.
However, the multi starrer film has failed to impress the critics. News18's review called it 'a solid case of great boast, little roast'.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prabhas, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Attend Launch Event of SS Rajamouli's Next Film, Pics Inside
- Alcacer Fires Dortmund Past Beleaguered Bayern to Maintain Bundesliga Lead
- Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Turns Bigg Boss For a Day and Gives Hilarious Tasks to Contestants
- Bajrang Punia Becomes World Number 1, Five Indians Among Women's Top 10
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...