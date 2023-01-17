Thunivu Actress Manju Warrier Clears Two-Wheeler Driving Test, Aims To Buy A BMW Bike

Malayalam actress Manju Warrier has proven her mettle as an actress in films like Asuran, Lucifer, Mohanlal and Lalitham Sundaram. Steering clear from typical eye-candy characters, Manju has even packed some punches in her latest release Thunivu, starring Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar in the lead. Now, the Odiyan actress has displayed her sporty spirit once more. The Malayalam diva obtained her two-wheeler driving licence by passing the ‘8’ track test with flying colours.

According to the media portal Manorama, Manju took the driving test in Kerala’s Kakkanad grounds. Upon the command of Motor Vehicle Inspector A R Rajesh, the Mollywood star was careful not to touch the series of iron rods positioned at regular intervals on the test track. She surpassed the obstacles with ease, without touching her feet on the ground, making the task look effortless for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

When the Thunivu lead entered the Kakkanad driving ground premises, wearing a helmet, people present there failed to recognise her. Once she removed her helmet, the excited fans as well as some of the police officials present on the site were eager to click a selfie with Manju Warrier. After passing the road test, the actress was handed over her licence.

Elated upon receiving the licence, Manju reportedly told the vehicle inspectors, “Now I have to buy a BMW bike. Let’s buy a bike and drive it on the road.” The actress revealed that after embarking on the Ladakh trip with her Thunivu co-star Ajith Kumar, she decided to obtain a two-wheeler driving licence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manju Warrier (@manju.warrier)

Manju boasts of having a four-wheeler licence already. She seems to be a motorhead, who loves to own a wide range of vehicles. Just the previous year, the Malayalam lady superstar purchased an electric car. Adding to her exotic car collection are the lavish Maruti Baleno and Range Rover.

The actress has bounced back to work after Thunivu, which is slowly emerging as a roaring success. She is gearing up for the release of director Aamir Pallikkal’s Malayalam-Arabic bilingual drama film, Ayisha. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 20.

Read all the Latest Movies News here