South Indian films are dominating the box office and they are doing it in some style. Three of the four prominent South Indian films that have exceeded the 100-crore mark are Varisu, Thunivu, Veera Simha Reddy, and Waltair Veerayya. At the Indian box office, Varisu is now expected to bring in Rs 150 crore. While Vijay’s film Varisu has kept things rolling at the box office, Ajith’s Thunivu has slowed down.

The Vijay-starrer has joined the Rs 100 crore club in India and will shortly hit another milestone of Rs 150 crore. According to early trading figures, Varisu made around Rs 8 crore on the 12th day following its release. As a result, the movie’s overall earnings have reached Rs 149 crore.

Ajith’s film, on the other hand, has shown signs of slowing down a bit. The Tamil movie made Rs. 4 crore. On day 12, which is less than half of what Varisu made the same day, according to preliminary estimates. Despite earning more than Rs 100 crore and totalling Rs 105 crore, the film is still far behind Varisu in terms of earnings. With the collections dropping, it will be very difficult for the film to match the takings of Varisu.

The combined force of Varisu and Thunivu has even defeated the regional movies screened at the box office. Movies like Kuttey, starring Arjun Kapoor, and Radhika Madan, and Tabu, and Ved, featuring Reitish Deshmukh and Genelia D’ Souza, have shown a declining trend since Varisu and Thunivu released. The adventure comedy Kuttey hit the theatres on January 13 and since then collected Rs 4.05 crore. Film critics observe that Kuttey is another theatrical disaster for Arjun Kapoor.

Romantic drama Ved has crossed Rs 55 crore mark and has set a benchmark for Marathi films. The film was earlier racing to grab Rs 70 crore but film critics say it will only be able to cross the Rs 60 crore mark.

