Thunivu Enters Rs 100-Crore Club, Boney Kapoor Wishes Fans Happy Harvest Day

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar has spread magic all over again with his latest release Thunivu. Frenzied fans are flocking to the theatres to watch their favourite hero pack some punches on-screen. To say the least, Thunivu is on a money-minting spree at the ticket windows since its release on January 11. The heist thriller is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor. Recently, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, or Harvest Day, Boney Kapoor wished movie buffs and social media users a Happy Harvest Day by dropping Thunivu’s poster, featuring Ajith Kumar.

The post was shared both on Instagram and Twitter. It was captioned, “Harvest Day wishes to all of you” along with the hashtags - #ThuvinuPongal #HugeWorldwideBlockBuster #NoGutNoGlory, and #AjithKumar.

The poster revealed Ajith Kumar in an ultimate swag mode. Donning an all-black ensemble comprising a tee, paired with a collared shirt, the 51-year-old actor passed the rowdy gangster vibe. The actor sported a pair of funky black-and-silver rimmed sunglasses, flashing his bawdy smile. Ajith Kumar appeared to be ageing like fine wine, flaunting his salt-pepper-hair and wearing a black dial watch.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu crossed the coveted Rs 100-crore mark on its 5th day. Besides Ajith Kumar, the film also stars Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Veeran, Ajay, GM Sundar and Samuthirakani in important roles.

#Ajith's Pongal title #Thunivu cruise ahead coveted ₹100 crore gross mark Globally in 5 days.Extended weekend worldwide report by evening! pic.twitter.com/Gr4pfUZbW3 — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) January 16, 2023

Thunivu revolves around the tale of a bank robbery across Chennai, the motive behind which is unknown. Unlike many South films, the leading actresses in the film are not reduced to just the mere love interests of their male counterparts. We get to see Manju Warrier taking part in nail-biting action sequences in the film.

Thunivu witnessed an epic clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu. This is the first time in eight years that audiences have seen two notable Tollywood superstars locking horns with each other. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor shared that he and the entire film unit was quite happy with the outpour of love that Thunivu was getting from the audience.

“In fact, I was concerned about a few things here and there but then, watching it in cinema with the audience didn’t feel like it means they have accepted the film in totality, and thanks to Ajith’s swag, performance, dialogue delivery, timing and of course, other technicians and crew have also complimented the subject," said the producer.

Read all the Latest Movies News here