Thunivu Review: Ajith Kumar's Heist Drama Is A Perfect Entertainer

After last year’s Valimai, the trio Ajith Kumar, H Vinoth and Boney Kapoor have returned with their latest offering Thunivu. The movie went through an extensive promotional campaign, unusual for an Ajith Kumar movie. Thunivu focuses on a bank robbery, only for the thieves to realise that the bank is already hijacked by the film’s protagonist aka hero. What is his motive behind the hijack? How does the clash between the robbers and hijackers play out? These form the crux of the story.

Greed for wealth forms an integral theme of the film throughout the narrative. The majority of the characters are driven by the motive of money, and the movie also showcases how money exploits a human’s personality in general. Ajith brings the audience under his control with his very first scene. His body language, dialogues and stylish dance are all flamboyant and poignant.

Thunivu does not play to the tunes of the formulaic South Indian film, where the leading ladies are just reduced to being the romantic interest for the larger-than-life hero and just cater to the glamour quotient of the film. Actress Manju Warrier has a pivotal character in the film, and there are quite a few action sequences where we see her display her agility.

It’s intriguing that Ajith’s name remains a mystery to us. For a brief time, he goes by the aliases Michael Jackson, Chief, or the Darkdevil. The effort put into discussing bank scams in Thunivu is perfect.

Ghibran’s background score is the highlight of this film and adds weight to the narrative. Vijay Velukkutty’s cinematography should also be appreciated. The climax does not quite live up to the expectations that are raised throughout the film; and it also tends to be a tad lengthier than required. Deep dialogues and a fast-paced screenplay are the highlights of this film.

