Manju Warrier recently impressed everyone with her performance in Ajith Vinoth’s directorial heist-thriller Thunivu alongside superstar Ajith Kumar. While their onscreen bond was loved by many, it seems that Warrier has taken inspiration from Ajith in real life, too, as she has acquired a swanky BMW R 1250 GS bike. The actress recently unveiled her bike and her fans are excited for her.

On Friday, Manju Warrier took to her Instagram handle to share a clip of herself entering the bike showroom in a maroon shirt, black pants, and shoes. Meanwhile, while sporting red tinted sunglasses, her walk was full of swag. The clip captured segments of Manju talking to people, signing the documents, donning a yellow helmet and finally riding away in the cool bike. She also wrote a lengthy caption which read, “A tiny step of courage is always a good place to start. (Red heart emoji) PS: Got to go a looooong way before I become a good rider, so if you see me fumbling on the roads, please be patient with me (smiling and folded hands emojis)."

She continued, “Thank you for being an inspiration to many like me #AK #AjithKumar Sir (red heart and folded hands emojis). #bmw #gs1250 #bmwkochi @bineeshchandra."

Following her post, several celebs and fans congratulated her for her new bike worth Rs 20.55 lakh. R Madhavan was the first one to respond with the comment, “Heyyyyyyy. Congratulations and have a safe and fun ride." To this, Manju replied, “Thanks Maddy!!" Ramesh Pisharody commented, “‘B’ e ‘M’ anju ‘W’ arrier!!’ Bhavana Menon and Tovino Thomas dropped fire emojis on the post. One of the fans commented, “This is the Manju that we missed! Do you realise how incredibly liberating it is? I am glad you’re enjoying and not letting anything control your life. You are a one-in-a-million kind of woman!"

Speaking about the film, the heist action thriller portrays Ajith in a new avatar. The film stars Manju Warrier as the leading lady. This is Manju’s second Tamil movie after Dhanush’s Asuran. Thunivu opened to huge numbers at the ticket window and was declared a blockbuster commercially.

