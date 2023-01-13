Thunivu Vs Varisu: How The Ajith And Vijya-Starrer Stack Up Against Each Other

After a gap of eight years, Ajith and Vijay’s films were released on the same day ahead of Pongal. As expected, fans of both stars are celebrating the release in the theatres. However, both Thunivu and Varisu have received mixed reviews.

However, the fans started locking horns soon after the first look and trailer of respective films came out. For the next two weeks, news about both Thunivu and Varisu is expected to dominate social media. The makers of both films have decided not to officially announce the collections.

However, according to sources, the Tamil Nadu box office witnessed its biggest single day ever, crossing Rs. 40 crore mark. The combined box office collection of Thunivu and Varisu is estimated to be approximately Rs. 41 crore. The number could have gone higher, but some early morning shows got cancelled in some theatres.

Vijay-starrer Varisu collected Rs. 30 crore approximately on its first day in India. It collected Rs. 20 crore from Tamil Nadu. The film also crossed Rs. 4 crore in Kerala and Karnataka. The Telugu version of the movie will be released soon on 14 January and now with the buzz of good reception, it is expected to open to huge numbers.

On the other hand, Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar collected Rs. 29 crores approx in India on the first day. In Tamil Nadu, it collected Rs. 28 crore on its first day, which also marks the actor’s second highest, behind his previous release Valimai.

Vijay’s Varisu has the support of family fans, while Ajith’s Thunivu received a good response from the youth audience.

However, both films have managed to satisfy their fans. As the Pongal holiday is a few days away, both movies are likely to do well. It will be known in the coming days which movie succeeded to be at the top.

Thunivu is a heist thriller and marks Ajith’s third consecutive collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. The film also featured Manju Warrier as the female lead.

Vijay’s Varisu is a family drama set around the youngest son of a family who takes over his father’s business empire while dealing with stiff opposition from his two elder brothers. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Srikanth, and Jayasudha in the key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here