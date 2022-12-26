Thunivu’s Third Song Gangstaa Released, Watch Ajith Kumar Rock Gangster Look

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is geared up for the release of his upcoming crime drama Thunivu. With Ajith Kumar fans waiting with anticipation for the release of this H. Vinoth directorial, Thunivu’s songs have garnered a separate fanbase altogether. The first two soundtracks - Chilla Chilla and Kasethan Kadavulada have already been recognized as chartbusters. Now, to make everyone’s Christmas merrier, the makers have dropped the third single - Gangstaa from the film on December 25, which has once again taken the Internet by storm.

Sung collaboratively by Ghibran and Shabir Sulthan, the lyrics of Gangstaa are penned by Shabir and Viveka. Sharing the song announcement on Twitter, Ghibran wrote an interesting caption that read, “When bad happens. Someone will rise from the ashes. Some call him a saviour, some call him Gangstaa. The wait is over - AK The original Ganstaa is here!”

The groovy song opens by smacking us with the words - “No Guts, No Glory.” As the video progresses, we are introduced to Ajith Kumar, looking dapper in his salt-and-pepper hair, wearing an all-black leather ensemble, and donning a pair of uber-cool sunglasses. Exuding sheer gangster vibes, the 51-year-old is captured striking different, grim-looking poses.

The snippets of the Gangstaa song also give glimpses of the recording and filming sessions in a dusty and enclosed arena. A troupe of background dancers is also spotted along with the singers, putting their singing skills to test. In a fleeting glimpse, Ajith Kumar is seen giving an ardent watch to the cuts and edits on camera.

Earlier, Shabir had uploaded another post on his Twitter handle where he attached the lyrics of the Gangstaa song and asked everyone to memorize it wholeheartedly. “Lyrics of the song Gangstaa… read it…Memorize it! And enhance your listening experience on the 25th. Happy to have written and sung for Ghibran,” wrote Shabir. Check out the Twitter post here:

Helmed by H. Vinoth, Thunivu is produced by Bollywood actor-producer Boney Kapoor under the banners of Red Giant Movies. Apart from Ajith Kumar, the Tamil-language heist thriller also features Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Nayana Sai, and G.M. Sundar among others. Many reports suggest that Thunvi’s official trailer will be released on December 31, to make the New Year even jollier. Thunivu is geared up to hit the movie screens on January 12 next year. It will encounter an epic clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, to release on the same date.

