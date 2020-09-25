Tia Bajpai Takes Voluntary Drug Test, Urges Artsists to Do the Same

Actress Tia Bajpai, known for her roles in Haunted 3D and 1920 Evil Returns, took to social media to announce that she has taken a voluntary drug test. She also urged her fellow artists to do the same to not be generalised.

In the video shared on Instagram, she said, "Right now, the entertainment industry is being maligned because of certain people consuming drugs. That is why I have come out with my drug test today. Yes, I got a drug test done and as you all can see, it is all negative. I would request everyone to kindly not paint all of us with the same brush. Some of us are actually doing serious work and working really hard to create a name for ourselves."

She further added, "I would also request all my fellow artists to please get a drug test done and put it out in the public domain. Do it for yourselves, do it for your family, do it for your career and most importantly, do it for all the fans who love you unconditionally."

She captioned the video, "Not everyone is the same, and if any of my fellow artists don’t want to get generalised, get a drug test done and put it out in public domain. #NotAllAreDruggies #GetATestDone #SayNoToDrugs."

Bollywood has come under fire for alleged drug intake by artists. The Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating a possible drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. It earlier arrested Rhea Chakraborty in charges of procuribg drugs. Actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have also been summoned by the NCB.