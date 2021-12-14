Spider-Man No Way Home Fans in India Spending Rs 2200 on One Movie Ticket?

The release date of Spider-Man: No Way Home is around the corner. The upcoming MCU movie premieres in India on December 16, a day before its worldwide release on December 17.

The Tom Holland-Zendaya-starrer is all set to break all the records at the Indian box office. Looking at the booking of the biggest Marvel film of this year, it won’t be wrong to say that this film is going to be a huge hit. Although Marvel movies are popular all over the world, India is said to be one of the biggest markets.

Well-known film critic Taran Adarsh shared a poster of the film on his Twitter and wrote that the excitement of fans for the film is huge.

One look at the TICKET PRICING of #SpiderMan and you will rub your eyes in disbelief… At places, it’s AS HIGH AS ₹ 2200 PER SEAT… And the shows are #HouseFull in advance… Clearly indicates that moviegoers are ready to dig into their pockets for entertainers that excite them. pic.twitter.com/Bj6oYb975b— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 13, 2021

The film is promised to be an “almost-Avengers" movie in terms of scale and scope. Dealing with the multiverse, the film includes supervillains from the previous Spider-Man film series. Apart from Hindi-English, it will hit theatres in Tamil and Telugu in India.

A large section of the audience in India has always been crazy about Marvel’s films. There is a tremendous craze for the Spider-Man franchise. With Spidey’s identity now revealed, the trailer has stirred up huge curiosity among the fans. Apart from metro cities in India, the booking for the MCU film is also fierce in south Indian states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

