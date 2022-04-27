Ticket Prices Hiked For Chiranjeevi’s Acharya in Andhra Pradesh And Telangana

After allowing a hike in the ticket price for blockbuster RRR in March this year, the Andhra Pradesh government has now given its nod to hike the prices of tickets for Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya. The film also stars Chiranjeevi’s son and actor Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde, among others and is slated to be released on April 29.

The Andhra Pradesh government allowed the makers and exhibitors of Acharya to increase the ticket price of their film by Rs 50, reported The Hindu. An order was issued by the state government on Monday where it announced the ticket price hike for all classes of theatres, be it single screen or multiplexes.

However, the hike has been allowed only for 10 days from the release date of the film. In the government order, it is stated that Acharya has been considered as a ‘Super High Budget Film,’ a category of films having a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. The remuneration of the lead cast and director is not considered during the categorisation.

Meanwhile, cinema-goers in Telangana will also have to pay some extra bucks to watch Acharya. The Telangana government has also allowed a hike in the ticket price for the film. In addition, it has also permitted the exhibitors of the film to have five shows in a day. The timing for these shows has been kept between 7 am and 1 am. The state home department announced in its order on Monday that the permission is only for a week from the release date of the film, as reported by Deccan Chronicle.

As per the publication, the ticket price for Acharya can be hiked by Rs 50 per seat in theatres across Telangana. The hike will be applicable for recliner seats in single-screen theatres, and for large-screen theatres like IMAX and multiplexes as well.

For other categories including air-conditioned and air-cooled theatres, the exhibitors are allowed to hike the ticket price by Rs 30 for seven days. The ticket price for Acharya for non-AC theatres will witness no hike.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya was earlier slated to release on May 13 last year but got postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new release date was announced in February this year.

