Tiffany Haddish's Condition to Host Oscars 2020 is a Hoot
Tiffany Haddish also stated that she would prefer to share hosting with Jimmy Fallon to not have to deal with the pressure alone.
(Photo: Tiffany Haddish at Oscars 2018/ Reuters)
Actress Tiffany Haddish has a pre-condition if she is asked to host Oscars.
"I would have it hot. It would be so much fun. We would have twerk contests and everything. Yeah, I would get Meryl Streep up there to twerk with Susan Sarandon. You know, it would be crazy!" the star revealed on Sunday night's episode of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", about what the Academy Awards would look like if she were to host.
Tiffany also announced that she would love to have Fallon by her side if she were to host the Academy Awards, reports eonline.com.
"If you did it with me, I would do it. Like, I don't want all that pressure on me. 'Cause imma lose my hair and then imma have to really wear wigs all the time. It's too much stress, you know?" she told Fallon.
Of course, there is an obvious second pre-condition for Tiffany to host the Oscars. "I mean, unless they paid me, like, a lot of money. Then I would be like, 'It's worth it!'," she added.
The 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will be held at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, on February 10 next year.
Early predictions have pitched the Tom Hans-starrer "A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood", "Bombshell" starring Charlize Theron as journalist Megyn Kelly, the comedy-drama "The Farewell", Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, and Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit" as possible frontrunners for the Best film trophy.
