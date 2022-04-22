Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi Fans Start Countdown As ‘Tiger Roars In 1 Year’

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are set to thrill the fans with Tiger 3, next year. As per reports, the movie will see Emraan essaying the antagonist. While the flick is one of the highly anticipated films that will be released next year, fans are now expressing their excitement for Tiger 3 as the movie’s release is exactly a year away. Fans have taken social media by storm as they start the countdown for their favourite star’s film. They are trending the hashtag ‘Tiger roars in 1 year’ on Twitter.

A social media user wrote, “Box-office are you ready for the Destruction , then brace youself till EID 2023 . Baap of Bollywood is coming .TIGER ROARS IN ONE YEAR #SalmanKhan | #Tiger3.”

Box-office are you ready for the Destruction , then brace youself till EID 2023 . Baap of Bollywood is coming . TIGER ROARS IN ONE YEAR#SalmanKhan | #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/rWvwKKMfrN — Dr. Hagemaru (@Real_Hagemaru) April 21, 2022

In December 2021, Salman Khan confirmed that Shah Rukh will be seen in Tiger 3 and that he would be seen in SRK’s Pathan. “Tiger 3 should release by December 2022, and Pathan should come before that,” the Radhe star had revealed during a media interaction on his birthday.

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. However, he soon falls in love with a Pakistani spy named Zoya Humaimi (essayed by Katrina Kaif). The spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma. It also stars Emraan Hashmi and Naufal Azmir Khan in negative roles.

