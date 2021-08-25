Tiger 3: Salman Khan Obliges Fans with Pics on Set

Salman Khan is shooting in Russia for his upcoming film Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif has also joined him in the country. Salman’s look from the upcoming spy thriller was leaked earlier and it caused social media to go into a tizzy.

A fanpage on Instagram which goes by the name ‘salmanic_aryan’ had shared a few stills from the film, featuring the Dabangg star, who is unrecognisable in his get up. According to the fanpage, the pictures are from a car chase sequence that is being shot in the country. The 55-year-old superstar is seen sporting long reddish brown hair and a beard. He is wearing a white T-shirt, jeans, a red jacket and a headband for the look.

Another set of pictures showed Salman posing with some fans.

The third instalment, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif. Tiger 3 was put on hold due to the global outbreak of Covid-19.

Tiger 3 is the third part of the spy thriller franchise. The first instalment Ek Tha Tiger directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second Tiger Zinda Hai released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. After the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai earlier in May this year, Salman will playing the role of a cop in upcoming movie Antim: The Final Truth, which is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern and is directed by Sanjay Manjrekar.

(With IANS inputs)

