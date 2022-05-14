Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Not Coming Together For Action Scene? Co-Star Anant Vidhaat Calls It 'Rumour' | EXCLUSIVE

Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3 is one of the most awaited movies. Even though the film will hit theatres in April next year, it has been ruling headlines for a long time now. Earlier this year, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan will also feature in Salman’s Tiger 3 for a special action sequence. Several reports further claimed that the same action scene will be used in SRK’s Pathaan too. However, looks like all of it is merely a rumour.

Actor Anant Vidhaat, who has worked with Salman Khan in the 2016 movie Sultan and 2017’s Tiger Zinda hai, will now feature with the megastar in Tiger 3. In a recent interview with us, Anant dismissed the reports as mere “rumours". He also added that such reports were also discussed on the sets of the film and were laughed upon.

“Even I have heard about this rumour a lot and we were discussing this on sets, but nothing of that sort we heard officially, no shot like that, never got any clue if something like this is getting shot or not. Rumours were definitely there and we were having a good laugh on this. ‘Arey kya baat hai, kaise khabar hai yeh ke Shah Rukh aur Salman ek film mein hoeinge aur kuch ek sequence hoga (What kind of reports are these, that Shah Rukh and Salman will work together and will have a sequence in the movie)’ but as far as the shooting is concerned, I do not think that I had any clue about such scene getting shot," Mai actor told News18.com.

Anant further mentioned that he has no knowledge of such a sequence being mentioned in the script or getting shot. “I really do not have any clue about it. I have never spoken to the director about it. As far as the scrip, my part and RAW agent’s part is concerned, there is no clue about any such sequence," he said.

“I don’t think there’s any sequence where an outside person is coming in. I have no clue. I really do not have any news about it which can either confirm it or argue against it," Anant added.

Anant Vidhaat further said that Tiger 3 will only take the franchise to another level. “The makers have been very clear about this. The Tiger franchise has been a treat for fans in terms of action, drama, and conflicts happening between countries. I think, this film also has a lot of it (action). This film will definitely be a treat as far as action and drama are concerned. The makers have taken the franchise forward with Tiger 3," he shared.

Anant concluded by sharing the latest update about the movie and revealed that the shooting for the film is almost over now. “The latest update is that the shooting is done. I think there is one day of some patchwork that is left. Besides that, the principal shooting of the movie is done. That’s the update. It will be released next year in April. After my last (day of) shoot in Tiger 3, I was busy with my other projects, so I was also not in touch with my director and the team. But, we know is that it is coming next April," he said.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, apart from Salman Khan. It is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. In the films, Salman Khan plays the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore. However, he soon falls in love with a Pakistani spy named Zoya Humaimi (essayed by Katrina Kaif). The spy thriller is directed by Maneesh Sharma.

