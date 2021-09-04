Tiger 3 Stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to Shoot for Peppy Dance Number in Turkey​

Last month, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headed to Russia to shoot for the international leg of the third installment in the ‘Tiger’ franchise. Several photos and videos of the two actors had surfaced on social media where we also saw them obliging the fans with photographs and selfies.

News18.com had also revealed that Salman Khan’s nephew, Nirvaan Khan is working as an assistant director on the film. It was also reported that the team would be shooting in at least five international destinations. The team has now landed in Turkey where they will be shooting for around a fortnight. Currently, the team has four days off in Istanbul before they start rolling.

It is now learnt that Salman and Katrina will be shooting a dance number which is going to be bigger than Tiger Zinda Hai’s ‘Swag Se Swagat.’ A source reveals, “Filmmaker Maneesh Sharma has decided for a peppy track featuring Salman and Katrina. The song will be a full blown dance number and will be seen during the end credits of the film. It is going to be the main song of the film which will also play a big part during the promotions."

The source adds, “The song will be shot in Cappadocia which is famous for it’s hot air balloon. There are many soft volcanic rocks, shaped by erosion into tower cones, valleys, and caves and the team is going to capture all of it for the song. Apart from that, Kaif will also shoot in Antalya, for her part in the film."

Katrina and Salman will be joined by Emraan Hashmi who is reportedly playing the main antagonist in the film. While Emraan hasn’t confirmed being a part of the film, he on Thursday shared a selfie on social media as he jetted off to Turkey.

