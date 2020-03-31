MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tiger and Krishna Shroff are Sibling Goals As They Enjoy the Sunset Amidst Lockdown

Tiger and Krishna Shroff are Sibling Goals As They Enjoy the Sunset Amidst Lockdown

Tiger and Krishna Shroff are giving us major sibling goals!

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 31, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna often make headlines due to their insane fitness and workout videos together. The siblings are once again breaking the internet, courtesy their lovely boomerang shared by their mother Ayesha.

In the brief clip, the two can be seen in their fittest forms with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

“The loves of my lifeGod bless you my babies@apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff,” Ayesha wrote. In the boomerang, Tiger and Ayesha can be in wearing stylish athleisure and enjoying the sunset.

Krishna recently made headlines when she returned from Mizoram after a 2-month tour of the Northeast with boyfriend Eban Hyams. Eban and Krishna are also quarantining together under the Coronavirus lockdown.

Tiger, on the other hand, was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film did quite well while at the box-office in the initial days but was affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. After this, Tiger will collaborate with Nadiadwala again for Heropanti 2.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story