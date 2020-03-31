Tiger and Krishna Shroff are Sibling Goals As They Enjoy the Sunset Amidst Lockdown

Actor Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna often make headlines due to their insane fitness and workout videos together. The siblings are once again breaking the internet, courtesy their lovely boomerang shared by their mother Ayesha.

In the brief clip, the two can be seen in their fittest forms with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop.

“The loves of my lifeGod bless you my babies@apnabhidu @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff,” Ayesha wrote. In the boomerang, Tiger and Ayesha can be in wearing stylish athleisure and enjoying the sunset.

Krishna recently made headlines when she returned from Mizoram after a 2-month tour of the Northeast with boyfriend Eban Hyams. Eban and Krishna are also quarantining together under the Coronavirus lockdown.

Tiger, on the other hand, was last seen in Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande. The film did quite well while at the box-office in the initial days but was affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. After this, Tiger will collaborate with Nadiadwala again for Heropanti 2.





