1-MIN READ

'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic In Talks To Broadcast New Radio Show From Jail

File image of Joe Exotic.

File image of Joe Exotic.

Exotic's husband Dillon Passage told newspaper Metro that that the zookeeper-turned-felon is in talks to hit the airwaves with a new radio show.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 9:17 AM IST
After the success of the web series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness", Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage -- better known by his stage name Joe Exotic -- is in talks to host his own radio show from jail. He is a zoo operator, police officer, internet personality, musician, and convicted felon.

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness" follows the exploits of Joe Exotic, a prolific tiger breeder who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence in jail for plotting to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations, reports aceshowbiz.com

Exotic's husband Dillon Passage told newspaper Metro that that the zookeeper-turned-felon is in talks to hit the airwaves with a new radio show, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"This radio station here in the U.S. wants him to have his own radio show from inside the prison," he said. "So we'll see what happens with that. It's kind of mind-blowing."

Talking about Exotic's reaction to the success of the Netflix show "Tiger King", Passage said: "I know he absolutely loves the attention. He's got a load of really good feedback, a lot of letters, a lot of emails."

