Tiger Nageswara Rao Will Be The Biggest Film Of Ravi Teja's Career, Promises Director Vamsee

Tiger Nageswara Rao, the first pan-Indian film directed by Vamsee and starring Ravi Teja, has generated a lot of buzz from the beginning. It is a biography of the infamous burglar and is set in the 1970s in a village named Stuartpuram. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Vamsee, who will shortly start the new schedule for the movie this month shared how he is trying to modify Ravi Teja’s body language.

“I’m attempting to modify the way Ravi Teja talks, walks, and his body language, getup, too, would be completely different. We all know Ravi Teja’s energy and the impact it has but in Tiger Nageswara Rao, I’m not trying to show anything of Ravi Teja. When you see the film, you will feel it is Tiger Nageswara Rao and not Ravi Teja,” he said.

Talking about the action, the director added that there will be several high scale fight sequences in the film. Vamsee also shared that the film is being made on a strict budget and added that it will be one of the biggest films of Ravi Teja’s career. “We spent 7 crores on set design as we had to create an entire village in Hyderabad, a place where robbers lived. Additionally, 4 crores for one more set. There is a huge canvas to it. As of now, we are not capping on anything on the budget since its open for the market now, as Pan-India, but this will be the biggest film in Ravi Teja sir’s career is all I can say,” he added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO



Vamsee also explained that he encountered a lot of difficulties while working on the film as a result of the scarcity of material available on Tiger Nageswara Rao online. He added that there was not much information about Tiger Nageswara Rao and there are no books available on him. The director revealed that he was only able to contact a few relatives to find out information as his three brothers are already deceased. He even visited some antique libraries and obtained some paper cuttings.

A casting coup has been pulled off by the next Pan-India film producers. Anupam Kher has also been roped in for a key part in the movie. Talking about the film’s casting, the director said, “Usually biopics that are done, are on great personalities and so, I wanted to take something different. Tiger Nageswara Rao is known for negative reasons but when I dug into his story and came to know the events, they were very goosebumps-inducing stuff. And it has to be a very natural take on this film, so I wanted Anupam Kher ji who has a high personality to narrate the story. I’m going with new faces for this film like Nupur Sanon and Gayatri Bharadwaj.”

However, Vamsee also said that he has no intention of releasing Anupam Kher’s first glance as of now. “I had no plans to reveal his look but since he is doing a lot of films, Anupam Kherji insisted to announce his 520th film,” he concluded.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here