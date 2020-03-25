Tiger Shroff Amazes Friends, Fans With Singing Skills In The #Antakashri Challenge

All of us including renowned celebrities are finding ways in which we can entertain ourselves amidst the lockdown to curb Coronavirus. Recently, Tiger Shroff took part in the ongoing antakshri challenge. He was nominated by Ananya Panday and Dino Morea.

The War actor has shared two videos in which he sang Sab Tera from his film Baaghi. The clips shared on Instagram have been viewed over 11 lakh times.

Captioning the post, Heropanti actor said, "#antakashri challenge accepted! @thedinomorea @ananyapanday i nominate some of the amazing actors that ive worked with, @shraddhakapoor @dishapatani @hrithikroshan @kritisanon and one of my favs, @armaanmalik @amaal_mallik this one was for u."



Tiger’s singing skills were appreciated by his friends from the industry including, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kirti Sanon etc. Other renowned names of the industry like Rohit Roy, Elli Avram, Shlipa Shetty, Bakhtiyar Irani also complemented the actor for it.

Dino Morea who had challenged Tiger for this activity commented, “@tigerjackieshroff wowwww. Dude, now you sing well too. @ayeshashroff what are you feeding him everyday”

Kriti Sanon said, “Why have I never heard you Sing before? God u Sing so well!! Must try this professionally too Tiny! Now I am doubtful I should take up your challenge or not …lol” to this is the Baaghi actor replied, “hehe thank u but u sing well I’ve heard u ha!”

Arjun, on the other hand, called him a volcano of talent. He said, “Beta tum kya NAHI kar sakte talent ka volcano.”

Follow @News18Movies for more