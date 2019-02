Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday Share Adorable Birthday Posts on Jackie Shroff's 62nd Birthday

The 'bhidu' of Bollywood Jackie Shroff turns a year older today and his son Tiger Shroff had an adorable wish for him. It's no secret that two share a great camaraderie and more like friends. Celebrating the 62'nd birthday of his actor father, Tiger took to social media to post a heartfelt post for him.Sharing a throwback picture he wrote, "Happy birthday to my most handsome father/friend/love/hero! Lv u daddy." Actor Ronit Roy was quick to notice the post and he rushed to the comment section to wish his friend. "Strong, quiet, smooth, magnificent and all heart. that's my dada and you dad. Happy birthday to him and lots of love to you. Please do give him a hug," wrote Ronit.Apart from Tiger, his co-actor Ananya Panday who's all set to make her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 also posted birthday wish for Jackie. appy birthday to the coolest there is and ever will be!! #MajorFanGirl Clearly, I’ve been loving the Shroffs since 1998 (@tigerjackieshroff are you listening?? )" (sic)On the work front, Tiger Shroff, who delivered a successful film in Baaghi 2 last year, is preparing for his forthcoming releases Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi 3. Apart from these two, Tiger will also be seen sharing screen space with his childhood idol actor Hrithik Roshan in a yet-untitled film produced by Yash Raj Productions. Sharing his experience of working with Hrithik, he said, “It was like a dream come true moment for me. After every shot, when I see him on the monitor, I feel like I am dreaming because it has been my childhood fantasy working with him. When we do a high speed shot or an action scene then it feels amazing.”Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.