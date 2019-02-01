English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday Share Adorable Birthday Posts on Jackie Shroff's 62nd Birthday
Jackie Shroff turns a year older today. His son Tiger Shroff and his co-star Ananya Panday took to social media to post heartfelt wishes for him.
Image: Yogen Shah
The 'bhidu' of Bollywood Jackie Shroff turns a year older today and his son Tiger Shroff had an adorable wish for him. It's no secret that two share a great camaraderie and more like friends. Celebrating the 62'nd birthday of his actor father, Tiger took to social media to post a heartfelt post for him.
Sharing a throwback picture he wrote, "Happy birthday to my most handsome father/friend/love/hero! Lv u daddy." Actor Ronit Roy was quick to notice the post and he rushed to the comment section to wish his friend. "Strong, quiet, smooth, magnificent and all heart. that's my dada and you dad. Happy birthday to him and lots of love to you. Please do give him a hug," wrote Ronit.
Apart from Tiger, his co-actor Ananya Panday who's all set to make her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 also posted birthday wish for Jackie. appy birthday to the coolest there is and ever will be!! #MajorFanGirl Clearly, I’ve been loving the Shroffs since 1998 (@tigerjackieshroff are you listening?? )" (sic)
On the work front, Tiger Shroff, who delivered a successful film in Baaghi 2 last year, is preparing for his forthcoming releases Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi 3. Apart from these two, Tiger will also be seen sharing screen space with his childhood idol actor Hrithik Roshan in a yet-untitled film produced by Yash Raj Productions. Sharing his experience of working with Hrithik, he said, “It was like a dream come true moment for me. After every shot, when I see him on the monitor, I feel like I am dreaming because it has been my childhood fantasy working with him. When we do a high speed shot or an action scene then it feels amazing.”
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Sharing a throwback picture he wrote, "Happy birthday to my most handsome father/friend/love/hero! Lv u daddy." Actor Ronit Roy was quick to notice the post and he rushed to the comment section to wish his friend. "Strong, quiet, smooth, magnificent and all heart. that's my dada and you dad. Happy birthday to him and lots of love to you. Please do give him a hug," wrote Ronit.
Apart from Tiger, his co-actor Ananya Panday who's all set to make her debut with Karan Johar's Student of The Year 2 also posted birthday wish for Jackie. appy birthday to the coolest there is and ever will be!! #MajorFanGirl Clearly, I’ve been loving the Shroffs since 1998 (@tigerjackieshroff are you listening?? )" (sic)
On the work front, Tiger Shroff, who delivered a successful film in Baaghi 2 last year, is preparing for his forthcoming releases Student of the Year 2 and Baaghi 3. Apart from these two, Tiger will also be seen sharing screen space with his childhood idol actor Hrithik Roshan in a yet-untitled film produced by Yash Raj Productions. Sharing his experience of working with Hrithik, he said, “It was like a dream come true moment for me. After every shot, when I see him on the monitor, I feel like I am dreaming because it has been my childhood fantasy working with him. When we do a high speed shot or an action scene then it feels amazing.”
Follow @news18movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- All the PM's Men: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- Budget 2019: Government Sets Target of 1 Lakh Digital Villages, Talks About Make in India Growth
- Budget 2019: Government Announces National Artificial Intelligence Centre, National AI Portal
- Manikarnika Co-director Krish: I'm Curious to Know Who'll Work With Kangana After This
- Amazon Removes a Lot of Products From Shop Window, as E-commerce FDI Rules Come Into Play
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results