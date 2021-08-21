Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Film Ganapath to Hit the Screens on Christmas 2022

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming action thriller Ganapath has been blocked as a Christmas release and will hit the screens on December 23, 2022. The Vikas Bahl directorial is supposed to be the most lavishly produced genre-defining film. Besides announcing the release date, Tiger also treated his fans with a teaser of the film on Instagram. He says, “Apunka do baap hai, God aur janta. Dono ne bola aane ko, toh apun aa re la hai (I have two fathers, God and the people. Both asked me to come, so I am coming)."

The actor has labelled Ganapath as one of his most ambitious projects. Tiger says “Ganapath has been one of my most ambitious and challenging projects. This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well. The idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and Ganpath is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here."

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Ganapath in association with Good Co. It is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The makers seem to be building the film as a franchise as the teaser says Part 1 will release in December 2022.

Bahl says, “If nervousness and excitement leads to a great final output then I want a bit more of both". He added that there are a few hurdles given the pandemic situation worldwide but they have a great team and there is immense excitement. He adds, “Tiger keeps setting the benchmarks for us and Jacky is the adrenalin running in our system."

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani says, “During the pandemic, it was tough to conceive a film of this scale and to bring so many people on board but we did it thanks to Vikas. The film has great action, it has a strong emotional core that takes it to another level. Tiger’s phenomenal energy, discipline, and commitment to the film have simply wowed us all. This is going to be a landmark film."

