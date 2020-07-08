Tiger Shroff and Sister Krishna are Cutest 'Goonda and Goondi' in Photo Posted by Mom Ayesha

Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha's latest post on Instagram is a photo of her actor son with his sister Krishna. The candid picture shows the siblings lounging at home. Sharing the photo, Ayesha wrote, "Goonda and goondi @tigerjackieshroff @kishushroff."

While Tiger looks at the camera, Krishna seems lost in conversation. The picture is surely a treat for fans of the Baaghi star, as they dropped admiring comments on the post. "Oh god Tiger is so good looking," wrote a follower, while another said, "Best siblings ever." Take a look:





While Tiger is famous for his films and fitness, his sister Krishna has become quite the social media star, too. She shares her brother's love for fitness and often flaunts her enviable body on social media.

Krishna is also quite open about her relationship with Eban Hyams and does not shy away from sharing photos and videos with him. On Monday she shared a throwback photo of herself and Eban from one of their beach vacations.

Sharing the memory, Krishna wrote, "Beach, please." It's clear that she is surely missing her trips to the beach. Reacting to his girlfriend's post, Eban dropped cute emojis in the comments section.

Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3, which released a few weeks before the nationwide lockdown was announced, cutting short its box office run. The actor has been quarantining at home since then, and missing his outdoor fitness activities.