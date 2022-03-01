Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria Head to Thailand for Last Schedule of Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s much-awaited ‘Heropanti 2’ has been in talks for a long time. The posters are killer and have ignited the excitement of the audience. The cast is leaving no stone unturned to make something that has not been seen on screen before. Tiger and Tara have now left for the last schedule of the film.

A source revealed, “Team ‘Heropani 2 is very excited to shoot a never-seen-before action sequence in Bangkok. With the ‘Heropanti’ franchise, the makers always ensure to bring something different and a thrilling experience for the audience."

One can expect one of the biggest action sequences that have not been seen before to come out with the film. Tiger and Tara’s chemistry would be something the audience would be looking forward to as ‘The Student of the Year 2’ pair will be seen reuniting in the film opposite each other. Tiger and Tara first worked together in the sequel of Student of the Year, alongwith Ananya Panday playing the third lead.

Earlier in the day, Tiger was seen performing somersaults to his new song Poori Gal Baat, that released yesterday.

Tiger has some big releases scheduled for this year. Heropanti 2 will be released on April 29, 2022. Whereas Ganpath is said to get a release on December 23, 2022. Tara Sutaria will soon be seen in Heropanti 2 and Ek Villian Returns.

