Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria Jet Off to London for Heropanti 2, Shooting to Begin from September 10

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutarai have left the country to shoot the London leg for their upcoming film Heropanti 2. The film is directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon. Tiger and Tara had been shooting for the film in Mumbai for over a month. Both the actors used to share behind-the-scene glimpses on social media platforms. The upcoming shooting schedule will start on September 10.

As reported by Spotboye, the crew and the cast of the film will serve a 7-day quarantine before they start filming abroad. This schedule of the shoot will continue for over a month. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who will play the antagonist in the movie, is also expected to join the cast soon.

Tiger has recently dropped a dashing BTS picture from the Heropanti shoot. He can be seen posing in a tuxedo. He simply captioned the post with “H2”, which implies Heropanti 2. The post has garnered over 9.2 lakh likes and tons of reactions.

The action-packed drama is speculated to hit the theatres by next year i.e 2022. Earlier, the film was expected to be released on December 3 this year, however, it has been postponed as the whole Bollywood calendar shuffled up due to the Covid pandemic.

This is Tiger’s fifth collaboration with choreographer Ahmed Khan and producer Sajid. The music is composed by music maestro AR Rahman.

Tiger has several other interesting projects in his kitty including Vikas Bahl’s directorial Ganapath and Siddharth Anand’s Rambo. On the other hand, Tara will be next seen in Tadap opposite Ahan Shetty.

