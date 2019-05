Tiger Shroff Approached to Play Bhaichung Bhutia in a Biopic on the Footballer: Report

The trend of making sports biopics in Bollywood is showing no sign of slowing down. While the Ranveer Singh starrer '83, on India's World Cup win, and Saina Nehwal's biopic are in the making, another sportsman's story is apparently being planned for the big screen. Tiger Shroff has reportedly been approached to play footballer Bhaichung Bhutia in his biopic.Sources claim that Tiger has always had a keen interest in football, which makes him the perfect fit for the role. Anand Kumar, the director of Zila Ghaziabad, is reportedly at the helm of the project.A source told Pinkvilla , "Tiger has been approached for a biopic, which might also be his first. It's on the life of Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia. It now needs to be seen if Tiger will be keen on taking this project up. Tiger is a fantastic footballer himself. In fact, if he wasn't an actor, he would have taken to a career in the sport. So when Anand was looking at a popular face for the biopic, Tiger was his first and only choice."The source added that the film will trace how Bhaichung struggled to fulfill his dreams, and bring out the parts of his life nobody knows about.Tiger, in the meantime, will finish shooting for YRF's dance film, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. He is supposed to be shooting a dance-off with his idol Hrithik in the film, and is super nervous about it. He will move on to shoot for Baaghi 3 after that.Tiger's latest release, Student of the Year 2, has failed to impress critics and the audience. SOTY2 has managed to earn only Rs 49.3 in 5 days of release.