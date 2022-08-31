Tiger Shroff Asked to Negotiate His Rates After Heropanti 2 Failure: Report

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff made his debut with the movie Heropanti and over the years he has grown to become one of the bankable actors in the acting fraternity. Now, media reports suggest that the Baaghi actor has hit a bit of a snag in his career due to his post-pandemic performances. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Tiger Shroff had been asked to negotiate on his prices seemingly due to the reduction of audience pull.

Reportedly, the actor has already signed paperwork for his upcoming films Ganapath, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and Screw Dheela for Rs 35 crore, Rs 45 crore, and Rs 35 crore respectively. However, now producers are seemingly negotiating with him to reduce his remuneration almost by 50 per cent to bring it down to the Rs 17-20 crore range. If the source of the entertainment portal is to be believed, it is not only Tiger Shroff but even Akshay Kumar and Ali Abbas Zafar have reduced their fees as well.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/lbzmYLfexaA” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

“Times have changed and paying such a huge sum as upfront fees to Tiger didn’t make sense to many producers. To support Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani on this multi-starrer, Tiger Shroff brought down his acting fees to Rs. 25 crores. The process of him signing the films has slowed down because most of the producers are not in sync with the amount that he is demanding,” said the insider, reported Bollywood Hungama. The source reportedly claimed that this change is not permanent, the demand for his rate is predicted to rise once Shroff delivers a hit.

“This is a lull phase for not just Tiger, but the entire industry. Everything will be back to normal once the films start working,” the source concluded. It is important to note that Tiger Shroff or his representatives have neither confirmed nor denied the claims as of yet.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff last shared the screen space with Tara Sutaria in the sequel of his debut film, Heropanti 2. He is currently gearing up to share the screen space with his original Heropanti lady, Kriti Sanon, in the actioner Ganapath. The film is likely to hit the big screens during Christmas this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here